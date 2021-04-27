Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €112.50 ($132.35).

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 opened at €113.40 ($133.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99. Sixt has a 12 month low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 12 month high of €120.20 ($141.41). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €96.90.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.