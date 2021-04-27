Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

SIX2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €111.00 ($130.59).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €113.40 ($133.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99. Sixt has a 52 week low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 52 week high of €120.20 ($141.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -160.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €96.90.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

