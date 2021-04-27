Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. On average, analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

