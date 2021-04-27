Sixt’s (SIX2) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Sixt (ETR:SIX2)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €112.50 ($132.35).

SIX2 stock opened at €113.40 ($133.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €96.90. Sixt has a 12-month low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 12-month high of €120.20 ($141.41). The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.