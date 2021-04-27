Sixt’s (SIX2) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €112.50 ($132.35).

SIX2 stock opened at €113.40 ($133.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €96.90. Sixt has a 12-month low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 12-month high of €120.20 ($141.41). The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

