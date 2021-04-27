Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.81. 235,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,022,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.70.

In related news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,839.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

