Skillz (SKLZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

In other news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKLZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

