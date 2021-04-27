Skycoin Price Hits $3.10 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $61.97 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00005664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.00275471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $571.93 or 0.01045508 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.49 or 0.00704686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,639.27 or 0.99882776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

