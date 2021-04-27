Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $766.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.40.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $199.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.57. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $96.73 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.