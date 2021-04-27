SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 304,844 shares.The stock last traded at $48.71 and had previously closed at $52.86.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Barclays started coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.97.
In other news, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $155,129.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,263.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,365 shares of company stock worth $1,463,465 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,941,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.
About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.
