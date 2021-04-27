SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 304,844 shares.The stock last traded at $48.71 and had previously closed at $52.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Barclays started coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $155,129.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,263.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,365 shares of company stock worth $1,463,465 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,941,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

