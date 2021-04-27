SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.83

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 4889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

CWYUF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.18 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.21%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

