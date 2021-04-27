Smartshare (SSP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181,285.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Smartshare has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $181,285.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00054511 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00015970 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

