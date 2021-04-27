Smartshare Trading 13.4% Lower This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $349,647.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00054560 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00015972 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.