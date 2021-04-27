Smoothy 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.02 Million (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00003944 BTC on major exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00061986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00277924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.06 or 0.01047715 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.62 or 0.00708632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,933.87 or 0.99912023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

