SnowSwap (SNOW) 1-Day Volume Tops $417,267.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. SnowSwap has a market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $417,267.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.20 or 0.00054958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00274713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.95 or 0.01042601 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00715391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,863.75 or 0.99835841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

