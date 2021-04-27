Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered shares of Société BIC to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS:BICEY traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59. Société BIC has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the Oceania, and Asia. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, stickers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphic, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, slate tablets, stylus for tablets, crayons, art and craft kits, erasers, temporary tattoo markers, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; correction fluids, pens, and tapes; and gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

