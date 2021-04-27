Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.54

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 100174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.