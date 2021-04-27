Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Shares Up 8.5%

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $209.50 and last traded at $209.50. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Soitec in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.60.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

