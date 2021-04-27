Solana (SOL) Achieves Market Cap of $11.80 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $43.69 or 0.00079836 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Solana has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00065698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00064181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00778608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.58 or 0.07979001 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,097,990 coins and its circulating supply is 270,002,329 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

