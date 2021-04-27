SOMESING (SSX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.55 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00063025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00276949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.66 or 0.01047030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00719175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,825.44 or 0.99718902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

