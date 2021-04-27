Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SONVY opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57. Sonova has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $59.26.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

