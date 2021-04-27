Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.26

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.26 and last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 8065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

SONVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

