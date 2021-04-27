South Jersey Industries’ (SJI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Williams Capital

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Williams Capital in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.
Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 221.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
