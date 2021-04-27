South Jersey Industries’ (SJI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Williams Capital

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Williams Capital in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $24.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 221.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

