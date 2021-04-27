South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will report $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.54. South State posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.96. The company had a trading volume of 392,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $834,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 25.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in South State by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in South State by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in South State by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in South State during the first quarter valued at about $980,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.