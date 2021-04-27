Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $363.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.91. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.43. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

