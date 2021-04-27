Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,005 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Southwest Airlines worth $38,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $52,390,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

