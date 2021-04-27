Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Receives Buy Rating from Williams Capital

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Williams Capital in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

SWX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE SWX opened at $70.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $81.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

