S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Reduced by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $383.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.07 and a fifty-two week high of $389.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.