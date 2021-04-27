Space Cow Boy Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for approximately $15.11 or 0.00027547 BTC on exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $493,169.54 and $22,930.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00067093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.29 or 0.00786483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00096389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.39 or 0.07985998 BTC.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

