Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Trading Up 5.6%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 63,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 70,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Spark Power Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$79.08 million and a P/E ratio of -54.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$66.87 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

