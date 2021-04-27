SparkPoint (SRK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.03 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. SparkPoint has a market cap of $90.06 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.56 or 0.00795853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00097436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.95 or 0.08202893 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,695,640 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.