SparksPay (SPK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $49,280.06 and approximately $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006074 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,837,319 coins and its circulating supply is 9,744,318 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

