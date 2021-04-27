SparksPay Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $52,802.92 and approximately $25.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006069 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,833,663 coins and its circulating supply is 9,740,723 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

