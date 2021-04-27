Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$6.50

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.42.

Shares of CVE:SDE traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.30. 59,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,208. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.00 and a 52 week high of C$4.55.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

