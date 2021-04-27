Spartan Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $74.03 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $74.03 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00275891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.85 or 0.01040919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.17 or 0.00718056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,885.65 or 0.99731322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

