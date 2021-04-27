SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.57. The stock had a trading volume of 242,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

