SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.60. The company had a trading volume of 238,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,729. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

