SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,429 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $19,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,464. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $37.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

