SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,909 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 105,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,237. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

