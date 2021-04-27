SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Increased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,912 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 1,274,918 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,368,000 after buying an additional 1,071,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after buying an additional 745,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 89,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,237. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.