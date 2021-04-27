SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445,902 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 649,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 598,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 346,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,259,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.62. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $69.20.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

