SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,549,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,849,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.66. 22,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,508. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $271.91 and a 1 year high of $504.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

