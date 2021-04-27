Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.80

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and traded as high as $15.12. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 72,821 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter.

About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

