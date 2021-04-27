Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Buys 48 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £123.36 ($161.17).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Paula Bell acquired 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £125.61 ($164.11).

On Wednesday, February 24th, Paula Bell bought 52 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £123.76 ($161.69).

SPT stock opened at GBX 254.60 ($3.33) on Tuesday. Spirent Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 223 ($2.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 243.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 258.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 26.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.18 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

