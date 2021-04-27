Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $213.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPLK. TheStreet cut shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.54.

Shares of SPLK opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $128.31 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $222,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

