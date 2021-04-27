Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $213.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a 52 week low of $128.31 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

