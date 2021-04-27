Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to report $39.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.70 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $30.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $172.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.10 million to $173.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $218.65 million, with estimates ranging from $215.40 million to $222.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,261 shares of company stock worth $12,795,073.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SPT opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.10. Sprout Social has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.