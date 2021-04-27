Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 384.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Sprout Social worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $170,253.36. Insiders sold a total of 205,261 shares of company stock worth $12,795,073 in the last ninety days.

SPT opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -42.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.