Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.10. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,261 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,073.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

