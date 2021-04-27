Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Sprout Social stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -42.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $1,322,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,261 shares of company stock worth $12,795,073 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after buying an additional 761,335 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

