Sprout Social (SPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Sprout Social has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.4–0.37 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.11–0.1 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

NASDAQ SPT opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,261 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,073.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.